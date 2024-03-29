Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $4,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIVE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 10.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 793.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 7.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FIVE. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $222.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $1,858,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 333,697 shares in the company, valued at $62,007,576.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Trading Down 1.3 %

FIVE traded down $2.48 on Friday, reaching $181.38. The stock had a trading volume of 628,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,113. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.57 and a 12-month high of $220.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.98. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.13). Five Below had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

