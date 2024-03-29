Gradient Investments LLC Lowers Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 235,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,210 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,062.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,635,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,231,000 after acquiring an additional 11,548,138 shares during the period. Oakhurst Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC now owns 2,013,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,947 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,581,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,136,000 after buying an additional 971,319 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,995,000 after buying an additional 698,919 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,502,000.

NASDAQ BSCO remained flat at $20.97 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,549. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.94 and its 200 day moving average is $20.84.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

