Gradient Investments LLC Lowers Stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,563 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF worth $5,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after buying an additional 35,187 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Price Performance

Shares of PPLT traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.55. The stock had a trading volume of 113,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,840. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $77.68 and a 1-year high of $104.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.10.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

