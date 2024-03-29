Gradient Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 97,621 BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XFIV)

Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XFIV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 97,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,000. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 13.19% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,616. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.51 and a 200 day moving average of $48.13. BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $46.53 and a 52-week high of $50.52.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of five years. XFIV was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

