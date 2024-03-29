Gradient Investments LLC Has $9.68 Million Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $9,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 92.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Equinix by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total value of $101,396.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,968 shares in the company, valued at $6,622,364.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total value of $101,396.64. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,622,364.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.98, for a total transaction of $969,588.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,314,307.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,282 shares of company stock worth $14,788,771. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix stock traded up $10.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $825.33. 789,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,707. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $672.88 and a one year high of $914.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.09 billion, a PE ratio of 80.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $850.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $798.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $788.00 to $781.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $868.72.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

