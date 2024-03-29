Gradient Investments LLC Has $8.83 Million Stock Position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,994 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 3.46% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July worth $8,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 48.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth $224,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth about $225,000.

Get Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $57.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,374 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.18.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.