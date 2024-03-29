Gradient Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,428 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 103,834 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.06% of Southwest Airlines worth $10,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at $34,644,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,077,158 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $83,299,000 after buying an additional 23,715 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 24.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 823,779 shares of the airline’s stock worth $22,506,000 after purchasing an additional 163,544 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 14,826 shares of the airline’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.24.
Southwest Airlines Price Performance
Shares of LUV stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.19. 10,002,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,053,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.44. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $39.53.
Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.25. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.
About Southwest Airlines
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
