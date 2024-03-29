Gradient Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,428 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 103,834 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.06% of Southwest Airlines worth $10,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at $34,644,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,077,158 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $83,299,000 after buying an additional 23,715 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 24.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 823,779 shares of the airline’s stock worth $22,506,000 after purchasing an additional 163,544 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 14,826 shares of the airline’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.24.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of LUV stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.19. 10,002,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,053,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.44. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $39.53.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.25. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

About Southwest Airlines

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.