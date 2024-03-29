Ocean Capital Management LLC Has $12.22 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ocean Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,481 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 4.9% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Francis Financial Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 2,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $661,000. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 23,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

Alphabet stock opened at $152.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.29 and a 1 year high of $155.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 251,138 shares of company stock valued at $35,427,655. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

