Blue Trust Inc. Has $91.08 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,193 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.4% of Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $91,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Constant Guidance Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. AMS Capital Ltda acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $154,198,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $378,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $525.73. 4,717,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,835,052. The company’s 50 day moving average is $505.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $469.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $400.45 and a 52 week high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

