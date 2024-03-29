Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 23,973 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 764,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,973 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.37% of Wendy’s worth $14,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 217.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 112.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 203.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wendy’s Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of WEN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.84. 2,265,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,200,782. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.17. The Wendy’s Company has a 12-month low of $17.64 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.81.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $540.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.47 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 56.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wendy’s

In other news, Director Kenneth W. Gilbert sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $81,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,663.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WEN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Gordon Haskett lowered Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.63.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

