Gradient Investments LLC Cuts Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $14,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. TheStreet cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.29.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $242.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,439,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $307.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $239.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 66.79%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

