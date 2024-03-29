iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC cut its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 137,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,045 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.66. The stock had a trading volume of 7,561,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,975,283. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.55. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.2493 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

