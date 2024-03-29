First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 699,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,331 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.21% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $11,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FPE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 264.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000.

FPE stock remained flat at $17.32 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,292,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,448. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.56. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $15.45 and a twelve month high of $17.45.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

