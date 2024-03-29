Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) (CVE:PSL) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) (CVE:PSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 22,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 21,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.
Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.25. The firm has a market cap of C$1.44 million and a PE ratio of -0.36.
Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) Company Profile
Prospero Silver Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V)
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.