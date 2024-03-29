Scholar Rock (SRRK) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Scholar Rock (NASDAQ: SRRK):
- 3/28/2024 – Scholar Rock is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/26/2024 – Scholar Rock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/25/2024 – Scholar Rock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/19/2024 – Scholar Rock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.
Scholar Rock Stock Performance
Scholar Rock stock traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.76. 1,751,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,852. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 8.80 and a current ratio of 8.80. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $21.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day moving average is $13.35.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Caryn Parlavecchio sold 2,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $45,384.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,595.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Scholar Rock news, SVP Mo Qatanani sold 2,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $31,891.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,538.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Caryn Parlavecchio sold 2,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $45,384.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,595.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,844 shares of company stock worth $534,887 in the last 90 days. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.
