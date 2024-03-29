Precedent Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of D. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 5.3% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,988,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,176,000 after acquiring an additional 199,629 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 553,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,727,000 after buying an additional 87,280 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 196.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 392,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,451,000 after buying an additional 259,978 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,082,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,395,000 after buying an additional 803,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at $8,091,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

D traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,401,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,407,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $58.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.39 and its 200-day moving average is $45.83.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.