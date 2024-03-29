Precedent Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $223,000 Investment in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CADE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,972,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,827,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,055 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,697,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,324,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,646,000 after acquiring an additional 971,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $18,997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CADE. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on Cadence Bank from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Hovde Group downgraded Cadence Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded Cadence Bank from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.05.

Shares of CADE stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $29.00. The company had a trading volume of 944,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,246. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Cadence Bank has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $31.45.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 23.33%. The business had revenue of $23.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.99 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

