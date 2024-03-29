Gradient Investments LLC Has $15.56 Million Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.07% of Tractor Supply worth $15,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 105.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $4,775,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,173,072.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $4,775,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,173,072.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total transaction of $11,224,604.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,147,842.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,090 shares of company stock valued at $21,201,877. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded up $1.28 on Friday, hitting $261.72. 646,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,236. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.89. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $268.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.91.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

