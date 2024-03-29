PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFDX) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFDX – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.77 and last traded at $30.76. 43,323 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 26,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.61.

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.80.

Get PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,522,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the period.

About PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF

The PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (MFDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an international, developed-market equity index that selects securities according to a combination of fundamental and technical factors. MFDX was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by PIMCO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.