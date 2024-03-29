Columbia International ESG Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGN) Trading 0.4% Higher

Columbia International ESG Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.64 and last traded at $30.64. 34 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.53.

Columbia International ESG Equity Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia International ESG Equity Income ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia International ESG Equity Income ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Columbia International ESG Equity Income ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia International ESG Equity Income ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia International ESG Equity Income ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter.

Columbia International ESG Equity Income ETF Company Profile

The Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF (ESGN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index composed of 100 equities from developed markets outside of the US (excluding REITs). Securities are screened for dividend yields and the Investment Managers proprietary ESGM Ratings that draw on the SASB materiality framework.

