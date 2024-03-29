LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Shares of LiveWorld, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVWD – Get Free Report) dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 158,222 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 785% from the average daily volume of 17,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.18.

LiveWorld, Inc, a digital agency and software company, provides social media and technology solutions for pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and financial-travel service industries. It offers consulting, strategy, and creative solutions with human agents for moderation, engagement, customer care, and adverse events management, as well as conversation management software, and chatbots for digital campaigns and social media programs.

