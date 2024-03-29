FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) Trading 1.4% Higher

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR – Get Free Report) were up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.81 and last traded at $40.81. Approximately 406,598 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 749,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.25.

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.99 and a 200 day moving average of $39.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GUNR. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (GUNR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies that operate, manage or produce natural resources in energy, agriculture, metals, timber or water.

