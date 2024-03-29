Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO) Trading Down 18.2%

Microwave Filter Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFCO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 18.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. 12,846 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 368% from the average session volume of 2,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Microwave Filter Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average is $0.54.

About Microwave Filter

Microwave Filter Company, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic filters for radio and microwave frequencies primarily in the United States. It manufactures RF filters and related components for eliminating interference and facilitating signal processing for cable television, broadcast, commercial and military communications, avionics, radar, navigation, and defense markets.

