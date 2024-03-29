MBL Wealth LLC Raises Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

MBL Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 63.5% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 190,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 73,921 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 296,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 45,256 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth $174,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after buying an additional 12,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 276.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 750,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,757,000 after acquiring an additional 551,169 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BKLN stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $21.15. 14,624,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,911,421. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.55 and a twelve month high of $21.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.05.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

