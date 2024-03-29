TechPrecision Co. (NASDAQ:TPCS) Short Interest Down 84.2% in March

TechPrecision Co. (NASDAQ:TPCS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 84.2% from the February 29th total of 11,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPCS. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in TechPrecision during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in TechPrecision during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in TechPrecision during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in TechPrecision during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TechPrecision during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TPCS traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,386. TechPrecision has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $8.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.50.

TechPrecision ( NASDAQ:TPCS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. TechPrecision had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 million for the quarter.

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Ranor and Stadco. It provides custom components for ships, submarines, military helicopters, aerospace equipment, components for nuclear power plants, and components for medical systems.

