Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 87.7% from the February 29th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Stock Performance

TWLV stock remained flat at $10.80 during midday trading on Friday. 33 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,320. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $11.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average is $10.65.

Institutional Trading of Twelve Seas Investment Company II

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caas Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 50.1% during the second quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 71,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 23,878 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the second quarter worth $855,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the third quarter worth $128,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the fourth quarter worth $1,008,000. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the fourth quarter worth $892,000. 7.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Company Profile

Twelve Seas Investment Company II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Twelve Seas Investment Company II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

