Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No (NASDAQ:TRINL) Short Interest Update

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No (NASDAQ:TRINL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 53.3% from the February 29th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No Trading Down 0.0 %

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.12. The stock had a trading volume of 7,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,263. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.25. Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No has a twelve month low of $24.78 and a twelve month high of $28.14.

Get Trinity Capital Inc. - 7.00% No alerts:

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th.

About Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No

high-growth venture capital-backed companies turn to trinity capital investment (trinity) as a preferred option for venture loans and equipment leases to fuel their growth and extend their runway. since 2008, trinity has worked closely with leading venture capital firms and their respective portfolio companies to offer valuable support, enhanced flexibility and competitive venture debt financing solutions to customers with distinctive needs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Inc. - 7.00% No Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital Inc. - 7.00% No and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.