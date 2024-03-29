Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 48.9% from the February 29th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Bankshares

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNB. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 48.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 14,861 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Union Bankshares by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Union Bankshares in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Union Bankshares Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of UNB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.50. 3,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,534. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.21. Union Bankshares has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $137.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 19.09%.

Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 27th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 57.60%.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

