Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Short Interest Update

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,200 shares, an increase of 122.9% from the February 29th total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Unity Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UNTY traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,671. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.53. Unity Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $26.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Unity Bancorp will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Unity Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Bancorp

In other Unity Bancorp news, Director Vincent Geraci sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $75,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,643 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $109,763.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Hughes sold 1,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $31,535.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,757,410.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,334 shares of company stock valued at $157,046. 28.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Unity Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 8,697 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 71,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Recommended Stories

