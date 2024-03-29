United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHGWW) Short Interest Down 36.2% in March

United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHGWW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the February 29th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHGWW. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in United Homes Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Homes Group in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in United Homes Group during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kim LLC purchased a new position in United Homes Group during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in United Homes Group during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Shares of UHGWW stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 7,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,637. United Homes Group has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.85.

United Homes Group, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the Southeast that provides affordable homes for the entry-level and first move-up byer segments. United Homes Group, Inc is based in Irmo, South Carolina.

