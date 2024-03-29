TRON Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $265.07 Million (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC on exchanges. TRON has a total market cap of $8.60 billion and approximately $265.07 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TRON alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001565 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000942 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000756 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON (TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 87,744,526,158 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official website is trondao.org. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.