U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR) Short Interest Up 51.5% in March

U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,560,000 shares, an increase of 51.5% from the February 29th total of 3,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 37.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U Power

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UCAR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in U Power during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in U Power during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in U Power during the second quarter valued at $271,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of U Power in the third quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U Power in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

Get U Power alerts:

U Power Stock Performance

Shares of UCAR remained flat at $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. 46,102,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,881,357. U Power has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

U Power Company Profile

Shares of U Power are set to reverse split on Monday, April 1st. The 1-100 reverse split was announced on Monday, April 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, April 1st.

(Get Free Report)

U Power Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of new energy vehicles and battery swapping stations in the People's Republic of China. It also offers battery swapping and sourcing, as well as technical and consultation services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Anhui, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.