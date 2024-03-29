Short Interest in STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG) Drops By 33.3%

STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the February 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
STF Tactical Growth ETF Price Performance
TUG traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.80. The company had a trading volume of 16,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,225. The company has a market cap of $185.08 million, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of -1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.16 and a 200-day moving average of $28.93. STF Tactical Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $23.84 and a 1-year high of $32.19.
STF Tactical Growth ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0161 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%.
Institutional Trading of STF Tactical Growth ETF
STF Tactical Growth ETF Company Profile
The STF Tactical Growth ETF (TUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term capital growth by allocating its exposure to US equity and fixed income securities based on proprietary signals. The fund is actively managed TUG was launched on May 19, 2022 and is managed by STF.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than STF Tactical Growth ETF
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for STF Tactical Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STF Tactical Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.