Short Interest in STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG) Drops By 33.3%

STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the February 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

STF Tactical Growth ETF Price Performance

TUG traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.80. The company had a trading volume of 16,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,225. The company has a market cap of $185.08 million, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of -1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.16 and a 200-day moving average of $28.93. STF Tactical Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $23.84 and a 1-year high of $32.19.

STF Tactical Growth ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0161 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%.

Institutional Trading of STF Tactical Growth ETF

STF Tactical Growth ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in STF Tactical Growth ETF stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STF Tactical Growth ETF ( NASDAQ:TUG Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of STF Tactical Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The STF Tactical Growth ETF (TUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term capital growth by allocating its exposure to US equity and fixed income securities based on proprietary signals. The fund is actively managed TUG was launched on May 19, 2022 and is managed by STF.

