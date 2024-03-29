Bitcoin Cash (BCH) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.47 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 29th. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 46.1% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $11.84 billion and approximately $1.47 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $601.45 or 0.00866057 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,447.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00057027 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $95.77 or 0.00137907 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000399 BTC.
About Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,682,881 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX.
