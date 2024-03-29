Monero (XMR) Price Down 2.8% This Week

Monero (XMR) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. During the last week, Monero has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.40 billion and approximately $48.88 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can now be bought for about $130.06 or 0.00187279 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $69,447.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $601.45 or 0.00866057 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.14 or 0.00151400 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00008768 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00048367 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00057027 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $95.77 or 0.00137907 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000685 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,416,706 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

