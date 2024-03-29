Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Declines By 34.9%

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a decline of 34.9% from the February 29th total of 82,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJQ. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 570.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSJQ traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.18. 83,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,954. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average is $22.94. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.21 and a 12 month high of $23.37.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.1248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

