Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Declines By 34.9%

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a decline of 34.9% from the February 29th total of 82,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJQ. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 570.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
BSJQ traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.18. 83,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,954. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average is $22.94. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.21 and a 12 month high of $23.37.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
