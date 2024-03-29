Precedent Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $480.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,065,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,299,928. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $366.29 and a 52-week high of $483.23. The company has a market cap of $384.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $462.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $429.78.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.