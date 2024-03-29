Insider Selling: The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Insider Sells 29,681 Shares of Stock

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) insider Deirdre Mahlan sold 29,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $273,955.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,365.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Duckhorn Portfolio Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NAPA traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.31. 767,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,764. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.34 and a 1-year high of $16.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average of $9.85.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $103.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NAPA shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $16.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duckhorn Portfolio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAPA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 658.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,592,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,626,000 after buying an additional 2,250,778 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 215.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,458,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,271 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 231.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,277,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,000 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,368,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,183,000 after buying an additional 825,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,443,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,697,000 after buying an additional 770,420 shares in the last quarter.

About Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

