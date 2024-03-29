GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) COO Sells $1,057,037.28 in Stock

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) COO Xinyan Hao sold 38,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $1,057,037.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,110,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,848,248.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Xinyan Hao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 19th, Xinyan Hao sold 1,088 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $35,207.68.

GigaCloud Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:GCT traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.72. 2,637,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,449,255. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.30 and its 200-day moving average is $18.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 2.40. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $45.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm upped their price target on GigaCloud Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GigaCloud Technology

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

