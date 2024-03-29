Insider Selling: Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $3,214,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,279,247.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Terex Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE TEX traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.40. 631,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,666. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.04 and its 200-day moving average is $55.43. Terex Co. has a 12-month low of $41.89 and a 12-month high of $65.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.41. Terex had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TEX. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Terex in a report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Terex from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Terex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.21.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Terex

Institutional Trading of Terex

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Terex by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter worth $291,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 80,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 23,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.