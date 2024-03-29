McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,483 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,449,565 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $18,032,353,000 after purchasing an additional 262,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,077,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,169,018,000 after purchasing an additional 485,066 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,200,473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,423,773,000 after buying an additional 151,161 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,341,360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $281.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,454,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,220,666. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.93. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39. The firm has a market cap of $203.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.74%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

