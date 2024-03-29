Caprock Group LLC Buys 186 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,694 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 124,281.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,285 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at about $176,219,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total transaction of $159,983.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,267.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $408,453. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. Barclays raised their price target on Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Zoetis

Zoetis Trading Up 0.4 %

ZTS stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,395,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,983,741. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.24. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.03 and a 12 month high of $201.92. The stock has a market cap of $77.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.87.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.12%.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.