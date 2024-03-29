Caprock Group LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Caprock Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,753,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,923,653,000 after acquiring an additional 122,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in ServiceNow by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,630,812,000 after acquiring an additional 158,165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ServiceNow by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,763,000 after acquiring an additional 288,522 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 17.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,036,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,256,407,000 after buying an additional 595,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,589,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,879,000 after buying an additional 79,037 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NOW traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $762.40. 1,083,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,491. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.65, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $769.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $680.16. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $427.68 and a 52 week high of $815.32.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $762.96.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total transaction of $3,845,105.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,064,229.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total value of $3,845,105.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,064,229.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

