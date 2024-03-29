ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT) Shares Down 2.3%

ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $69.49 and last traded at $69.49. 6,912 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 29,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.15.

ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.14.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTT. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 174,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 67,616 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter worth about $1,939,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter worth about $1,205,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter worth about $1,039,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter worth about $403,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury Company Profile

The ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (TTT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 20+ Year index. The fund provides 3x inverse exposure, reset daily, to a market-value-weighted index that tracks the performance of US Treasury securities with remaining maturities greater than 20 years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.