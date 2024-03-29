Maple Leaf Green World (CVE:MGW) Trading Up 777.8%

Maple Leaf Green World Inc. (CVE:MGW – Get Free Report) shares were up 777.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.79. Approximately 56,653 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,707,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Maple Leaf Green World Stock Up 777.8 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.79.

Maple Leaf Green World Company Profile

Maple Leaf Green World Inc (Maple Leaf) is focused on eco-agriculture and renewable energy in the environmental industry. The Company is seeking opportunities to obtain an Marijuana for Medical Purposes Regulation (MMPR) License from Health Canada and medical marijuana business in the State of California, the United States.

Featured Stories

