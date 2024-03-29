Inventronics (CVE:IVX) Trading 2.5% Higher

Inventronics Limited (CVE:IVX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.83. Approximately 8,025 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 4,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.81.

Inventronics Stock Down 4.8 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.43, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.85 million, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.83.

About Inventronics

Inventronics Limited designs, manufactures, and sells protective enclosures and related products for the telecommunications, cable, electric transmission, oil and gas, and other industries in North America. The company offers CP Pedestal series for CATV distribution equipment; IVT BOBCAT co-locate cabinet series for broadband node locations supporting remote deployment of network electronics, including power supply, batteries, and RF components; SG pedestals for utility and communication industries; and MDU enclosure series for cable and telecom companies.

