Velocity Composites (LON:VEL) Shares Up 1.5%

Velocity Composites plc (LON:VEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 33 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 33 ($0.42). 8 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 35,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.50 ($0.41).

Velocity Composites Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £16.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -387.50 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 34.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 36.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.04.

Velocity Composites Company Profile

Velocity Composites plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers engineered composite material kits to the aerospace industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides structural material kits, such as ply generation, shape management and configuration control, life management, and cutting and supply service, as well as materials comprising woven fabrics, unidirectional fabrics, impregnated metallic meshes, and film adhesives.

