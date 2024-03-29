Brookmont Capital Management Has $3.99 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Brookmont Capital Management decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 2.2% of Brookmont Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $620,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,191,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,833,763. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $141.45 and a 1 year high of $163.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $381.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.16.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.41.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

