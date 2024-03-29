Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Has $23.75 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 3.7% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $23,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 181.0% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 26,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after buying an additional 16,809 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 18,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $1,298,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.41.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:PG traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $162.25. The stock had a trading volume of 7,191,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,833,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.16. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $141.45 and a 12-month high of $163.14. The company has a market cap of $381.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,256.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,845 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,063 shares of company stock valued at $43,187,745 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

