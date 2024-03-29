Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Francis Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 2,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $661,000. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 23,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total transaction of $3,152,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,422,691 shares in the company, valued at $339,443,236.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $3,152,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,422,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,443,236.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,138 shares of company stock worth $35,427,655 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.2 %

GOOG stock opened at $152.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.29 and a 12 month high of $155.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

